Seo Ye-ji in talks to lead new drama by ‘Nice Witch’ screenwriter

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Ye-ji is currently in talks to lead a new tvN drama called Eve’s Scandal (literal title).

In a statement to Munhwa Ilbo, tvN said that it had sent the script for Eve’s Scandal to Seo and was in the process of “coordinating our opinions”, as well as waiting for the actress’ response. Shortly after, Seo’s agency GOLDMEDALIST confirmed to MK Sports that she had been offered the review and was in the midst of reviewing it.

Eve’s Scandal, written by Yoon Young-mi of Nice Witch fame, will be a drama series that chronicles the fallout of a ₩2trillion (approximately £1.24billion) divorce lawsuit that grips the nation. Seo has reportedly been offered the role of Lee Ra-el, who will be at the centre of the divorce.

If Seo accepts, it’ll be her first role since she dropped out of the forthcoming OCN series Island. At the time, she withdrew from the role after being embroiled in a scandal over her alleged manipulation of former boyfriend and fellow actor Kim Jung-hyun in 2018. Seo and her agency however had denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Arthdal Chronicles actor Park Byung-eun is in discussions to star opposite Seo as the CEO of a top corporate group in the financial world, per Star News. It would also be the actor’s first leading role in a TV series.

In other K-Drama news, a second season of the military-themed K-drama D.P. is reportedly in the works. This is according to lead actor Jung Hae-in, who claimed that the team behind the series have allegedly “put the wheels in motion” on an additional season of the series.