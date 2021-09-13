Actress Tanya Fear reported missing in Los Angeles

British actress Tanya Fear has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

Friends and family of the star, best known for her roles in Doctor Who and Kick-Ass 2, have raised concern and pleaded for help after she was last seen last Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department have also confirmed a missing persons report was filed on September 9.

A poster on social media confirms Fear went missing around the LA/Hollywood Bowl area, with ABC News reporting that she was last seen at Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard.

My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021

Fear has also starred in DCI Banks as Melanie Thomas, and in Spotless as Claire Wiseman, with both shows airing in 2015. Her most recently role was in Matt Szymanowski’s 2020 film Dark Day.

The actress’s manager Alex Cole said he spoke to her just over a week ago and that she seemed fine, and that she had been in LA for two months and had been performing stand-up.

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” he told ABC News. “We’re obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

A number of those close to Fear have posted on social media appealing for any help finding her.

Actress Zawe Ashton has tweeted: “The lovely Tanya Fear, actor and budding stand up comic, has been reported missing in LA. Please call (626) 232 8616 if you have any information or have seen her.”

Doctor Who‘s fan account have also helped to spread the word, writing: “Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in #DoctorWho ‘Arachnids In The UK’ went missing on 9/9/2021. [with thanks to @BadWilf for the heads up].”

The lovely Tanya Fear, actor and budding stand up comic, has been reported missing in LA. Please call 📞 (626) 232 8616 if you have any information or have seen her. pic.twitter.com/j26N4ZG8DX — Zawe Ashton (@ZaweAshton) September 13, 2021

Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in #DoctorWho ‘Arachnids In The UK’ went missing on 9/9/2021. [with thanks to @BadWilf for the heads up]. https://t.co/v0qS3J8OYN — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) September 12, 2021

Fear was said to be wearing a brown short sleeve fitted top and dark plaid bottoms on the night she disappeared and is described as 5ft 3in and around 140lbs, with brown eyes and black afro hair (via Sky News).

Her family have started a Twitter account called @FindTanyaFear to appeal for any information, with people urged to contact the LAPD too.

Fear has also appeared in shows such as Endeavour and Cleaning Up, as well as films such as Kick-Ass 2.