Actresses Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano to voice protagonist of Netflix ‘Trese’ adaptation

Netflix Philippines has announced that actresses Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano will be the voices of protagonist Alexandra Trese in the upcoming animated series Trese.

“May the strong women always lend a voice to one another, especially when there’s an aswang or two around. Happy International Women’s Day,” the streaming platform’s announcement on March 8 read.

In a tweet, Netflix Philippines has revealed that Soberano will voice Trese in the Filipino version of the series, while Mitchell will voice her in the the English version.

Based on the award-winning Filipino komik series by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, Trese follows detective Trese, who takes on a criminal underworld in a fictional Manila where mythical creatures live in hiding amid humans.

Producer Jay Oliva, known for his work in Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok, said in a statement reported by Inquirer Entertainment that it was important to find the right voice actresses to embody Trese in the series.

“Shay’s Alexandra exceeded my expectations and she delivers a performance of strength, determination and family duty that is at the very core of the character,” she said.

“If that wasn’t enough, imagine my delight when we confirmed Liza Soberano joining the Filipino voice cast! I am a big fan of hers, and she fits the character so well. Having Liza play Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special to me and my team!” he said.

Both Mitchell and Soberano expressed their excitement for their roles, with the latter calling herself “a huge fan” of the original comic series.

Mitchell, who is Filipino-Canadian, is best known for her roles in the American TV series Pretty Little Liars and You. Soberano has appeared in several Filipino movies and series like Alone/Together and Dolce Amore.

Netflix first announced the Trese adaptation in 2018 and posted the first stills from the series two years later. As of writing, there’s still no news on when it will premiere.