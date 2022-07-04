‘Adamas’: Ji Sung plays twin brothers in thrilling new teaser

South Korean television network tvN has shared a new teaser for its upcoming mystery drama Adamas, starring Ji Sung.

Set to premiere later this month, Adamas follows a pair of twin brothers, Ha Woo-shin and Song Soo-hyun (both played by Ji Sung), as they set out to uncover the truth behind their step-father’s murder, which occurred 22 years prior to the start of the series.

Woo-shin, a best-selling mystery novelist, and Soo-hyun, a prosecutor, find out that their birth father had been framed for the murder of their step-father and sentenced to death, sparking their re-investigation of the case. Along the way, they are joined by Eun Hye-soo (Kiss Sixth Sense’s Seo Ji-hye), the wife of the eldest son of a conglomerate group and a local news reporter Kim Seo-hee (Law School’s Lee Soo-kyung).

Advertisement

The new trailer sees the twins locking eyes, before setting off to investigate a crime scene. Showing their opposing tendencies throughout their investigation, one twin appears calm and collected while the other is bold and emotional. “I’m going to steal the adamas,” remarks one of them.

Adamas is directed by Park Seung-woo, who previously worked on dramas like Kairos and Rumor. He is joined by screenwriter Choi Tae-kang. The series will premiere on tvN July 27 at 10:30PM KST, taking over the slot current occupied by Seo Ye-ji’s Eve.

The forthcoming series is Ji Sung’s first project since last year’s The Devil Judge, which also starred Mr. Sunshine’s Kim Min-jung, GOT7 member Jinyoung, and Sweet Home’s Park Gyu-young.