Seo Ji-hye, Ji Sung star in mysterious teaser for new K-drama ‘Adamas’

tVN has unveiled a new teaser for its new K-drama series Adamas.

Adamas follows a pair of twin brothers, Ha Woo-shin and Song Soo-hyun (both played by Ji Sung), as they set out to uncover the truth behind their step-father’s murder, which occurred 22 years prior to the start of the series.

Woo-shin, a best-selling mystery novelist, and Soo-hyun, a prosecutor, find out that their birth father had been framed for the murder of their step-father and was sentenced to death, sparking their re-investigation of the case. Along the way, they are joined by Eun Hye-soo (Kiss Sixth Sense’s Seo Ji-hye), the wife of the eldest son of a conglomerate group and a local news reporter Kim Seo-hee (Law School’s Lee Soo-kyung).

In the new teaser, Woo-shin is invited on a tour of a sprawling mansion, during which he runs into Hye-soo, who warns him to stay away from the mansion. “In this house, the more you know, the more in danger you are. And you just put yourself in a more dangerous situation now. It’s best if you leave this house as soon as possible,” she tells him, as translated by Soompi.

Adamas is directed by Park Seung-woo, who previously worked on dramas like Kairos and Rumor. He is joined by screenwriter Choi Tae-kang. The series will premiere on tvN July 27 at 10:30PM KST, taking over the slot current occupied by Seo Ye-ji’s Eve.

The forthcoming series will be Ji Sung’s first project since last year’s The Devil Judge, which also starred Mr. Sunshine’s Kim Min-jung, GOT7 member Jinyoung, and Sweet Home’s Park Gyu-young.

In other news, Netflix has confirmed the final cast for its upcoming thriller series The Glory, with actors Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun to lead the line-up. Prolific K-drama writer Kim Eun-sook, who was previously behind shows like Descendants Of The Sun and Goblin, was also announced as the series’ screenwriter.