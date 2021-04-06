Adidas and ‘South Park’ team up for new trainer collaboration

Adidas and South Park have teamed up for a new trainer collaboration – you can see them below.

Paying homage to the talking-towel, the trainer is made from a lavender-towel like fabric and has eye illustrations resembling the character on the tongue.

According to Sole Collector, the trainers also includes detail such as “[colours] that change under UV light and eyes that become red.” The trainers will be available to buy from April 20.

The pair is also expected to be part of a wider collaboration between Adidas and South Park. You can see some further images here:

Official Look at the South Park x adidas Campus 80 "Towelie" releasing for 4/20 pic.twitter.com/vtGOQJFo6K — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) April 6, 2021

Lol 😂 even the material is made out of towel. Adidas, we need Adidas x South Park collection pretty plllsss https://t.co/YHl6ScIaq7 — illmlk (@ilalamailaka) April 6, 2021

Back in February, it was revealed that South Park would return for another one-off special in March. South Park‘s last season – its 23rd – wrapped in December 2019.

Following on from last September’s other hour-long episode The Pandemic Special, The Vaccination Special, which aired on March 10, saw the citizens of South Park attempting to secure their COVID-19 vaccines, though a militant group had other plans.

It comes as fans await confirmation of the premiere date of season 24 of South Park, which has been delayed for the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus.

In other news, more South Park movies could be on the way.

A full length feature film of the animated adult series – South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut– was released in cinemas in 1999.

Last summer, ViacomCBS’ Grant Gish expressed an interest in making more movies and specials with Stone and Parker, saying: “As long as you’re doing something new, and that could be anything from a new style to a new tone to a new voice coming from a specific writer, I think it can work.”