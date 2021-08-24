Adult Swim’s new animated series ‘Teenage Euthanasia’ drops first trailer

The first trailer for Adult Swim’s new coming-of-all-ages animated series Teenage Euthanasia has arrived – watch it below.

Due to premiere on September 19, the series, which is set in Florida and focuses on all things death, family and accidental resurrection, stars comedian Maria Bamford and I Think You Should Leave co-creator and star Tim Robinson.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Set in near-future inland Florida, Teenage Euthanasia centres around the owners of Tender Endings funeral home, the Fantasy Family: Grandma Baba, her adult children Uncle Pete and Trophy, and Trophy’s teenage daughter, Euthanasia (“Annie”), a name accidentally given to her during the time of Trophy’s own unbearable suffering. Back when Trophy was a teen herself, she ran away from home after giving birth to Annie, leaving her newborn to be raised by Baba and Uncle Pete.

Advertisement

“Now, 15 years later, Trophy returns to Tender Endings…as a corpse, for burial. When a bolt of lightning strikes Baba’s homemade embalming fluid and one of Annie’s tears, Trophy comes back from the dead. As a resurrected woman, Trophy has a variety of quasi-useful death powers. But more importantly, she has a second chance at unplanned parenthood.”

The cast is made up of: recently undead Trophy Fantasy (voiced by Maria Bamford); her teenage daughter, Euthanasia “Annie” Fantasy (Jo Firestone); Annie’s Oedipus-complex-stricken Uncle Pete (Tim Robinson), and Annie’s “old country” immigrant grandmother Baba (Bebe Neuwirth).

See the show’s first trailer below:

When the show was first announced in December 2020 Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said: “With Teenage Euthanasia, Alissa and Alyson have created both a world and a family that everyone can relate to, laugh at, and ultimately feel relieved that they aren’t a part of.”

Earlier this month Tuca & Bertie was renewed for a third season by Adult Swim ahead of its season two finale.

Advertisement

The show’s first season aired on Netflix to widespread critical acclaim before it was cancelled in 2019. Adult Swim picked up the show in May 2020, with the second season releasing in June this year.

Before season two’s final two episodes aired earlier this month in the US, the network announced Tuca & Bertie will return for a third season. Adult Swim has also secured the international rights for seasons two and three, meaning it can now distribute it globally.