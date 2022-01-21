Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Bo-ah star in intense teaser for new military K-drama

Here’s a first look at tvN’s upcoming K-drama series Military Prosecutor Doberman (literal translation), starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah.

The brief 15-second clip introduces viewers to the drama’s two leads as well as their contrasting motivations for enlisting in the military. Military Prosecutor Doberman will be premiering next month via South Korean cable network tvN.

As Ahn Bo-hyun’s (Yumi’s Cells, My Name) character salutes to the camera, the teaser reveals that he “came to the military for money”, while Jo Bo-ah’s (Tale of The Nine-Tailed, My Strange Hero) character is revealed to have enlisted “to hunt”.

The upcoming series follows two military prosecutors who take up the job for entirely different reasons and motivations, however end up having to join forces to fight evil within the South Korean military.

Do Bae-man (Ahn) is an indifferent prosecutor who feels no attachment to his occupation, and only looks forward to days where he’s not working, while Cha Woo-in (Jo) is the only daughter of a family privy to generational wealth, who chose to become a military prosecutor for revenge.

Aside from its two main leads, Military Prosecutor Doberman will also star Oh Yeon-su (Criminal Minds), Kim Young-min (Private Lives), Kim Woo-seok (Rookie Cops) and more. The series will be directed by Jin Chang-gyu (2020’s Chip In, 2018’s Bad Papa) and will be written by Yoon Hyun-ho (Confidential Assignment, Lawless Lawyer).

In other news, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that a second season of its smash hit K-drama thriller Squid Game is underway. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” teased the Netflix head, marking the first official confirmation of the series’ continuation from a representative of the streaming platform.