Ahn Bo-Hyun of ‘Itaewon Class’ cast in new noir Netflix drama ‘Undercover’

Ahn Bo-Hyun has been confirmed for Netflix’s new Korean noir action series, Undercover.

The 32-year-old actor, who rose to fame after starring in the K-drama hit Itaewon Class earlier this year, joins a star-studded lineup alongside Kim Sang-Ho, Park Hee-Soon, Lee Hak-Ju and Jang Yull. The World Of The Married’s breakout star Han So-Hee rounds out the main cast.

A press release describes Undercover as an action noir series that promises “thrilling action and explosive characters”. The story follows Yun Ji-U (played by Han), a woman who goes undercover to expose the dirty secrets of an underground organisation linked to her father’s mysterious death. Ahn will star opposite Han as detective Jeon Pil-Do, who helps her with the investigation.

Undercover will be directed by Kim Jin-Min, who previously helmed the Netflix thriller Extracurricular. Screenwriter Kim Ba-Da, who penned the films Life Risking Romance and The Huntresses, is also onboard the project.

Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for Undercover.

Ahn is currently set to star in the new MBC drama Kairos, which premieres later in October. The drama also boasts performances from Shin Sung-Rok, Lee Se-Young and Nam Gyu-Ri.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced a new sci-fi Korean drama, The Silent Sea, starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon.