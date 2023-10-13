Ahn Bo-hyun in talks to star in historical romance K-drama ‘Hash’s Shinru’

Ahn Bo-hyun is in talks to star in the upcoming historical K-drama Hash’s Shinru, his agency has confirmed.

The series will be based on the web novel of the same name by Yoon Yi-soo, who will also helm the script for the show. Previously, Yoon’s web novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds served as the inspiration for the Park Bo-gum-starring 2016 drama Love In The Moonlight.

Responding to reports that Ahn would be appearing in Hash’s Shinru, a spokesperson for the actor’s agency, FN Entertainment, said (per Soompi): “Ahn Bo-hyun received an offer to star in Hash’s Shinru, and he is reviewing the offer. Nothing has been decided.”

According to reports, Ahn has been offered the role of scientist and crown prince Lee Hyang. Kim Seon-ho was previously in talks to take the role but later decided not to take part in the drama.

Hash’s Shinru is set in King Sejong’s time of the Joseon era and centres around Lee Hyang and Hae Roo, a woman who can see the future. No further casting news or premiere date has been revealed at present.

Earlier this year, Ahn was confirmed to be dating BLACKPINK singer Jisoo. Both YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirmed Dispatch’s reports that the pair were “in the stage of getting to know each other with good feelings”. In a statement, YG said: “We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.”

So far this year, Ahn has appeared in the Netflix series See You In My 19th Life. The fantasy series revolved around Ban Ji-eum (played by Shin Hye-sun), a young woman who remembers all of her past lives. When her 18th life is cut short due to a tragic accident, she decides to reconnect with those she knew in her 19th life, including her childhood friend Moon Seo-ha (Ahn).

He is also set to star in the movie Noryang: The Sea Of Death, which will premiere in December.