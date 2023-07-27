Ahn Eun-jin on ‘My Dearest’: “I really wanted to challenge myself”

South Korean actress Ahn Eun-jin has spoken about her role in the upcoming K-drama My Dearest and why she joined the series.

The historical romance K-drama My Dearest, set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, will star Ahn Eun-jin as Yoo Gil-chae, a socialite from a noble family who matures after facing the harsh realities of war and now dreams of finding love.

Meanwhile, Namgoong Min will play the mysterious Lee Jang-hyun, who finds himself strangely attracted to Yoo Gil-chae after he suddenly rises up the Neunggeun Village social scene.

In a new interview with Seoul Economic Daily, Ahn spoke about how she “immediately envisioned the spectacular setting and events” of My Dearest after reading the script. “Also, looking at Gil Chae’s story of growth, I felt that she was a character that, as an actress, I really wanted to try playing,” she said.

“Just as Gil Chae grows through various events in the drama, I thought that My Dearest would be an opportunity for me to grow even more as an actress,” Ahn added. The actress also spoke about how she was “really looking forward” to working with director Kim Sung-yong and co-star Namgoong Min.

“Looking back on it, My Dearest is a precious work that I really wanted to challenge myself with, and I’m glad I did,” she continued. “The love, longing, friendship and family love that blossom within the drama will touch the hearts of viewers of all ages.”

Part one of My Dearest, consisting of its first 10 episodes, is set to debut August 4 on MBC at 9:50pm KST. Meanwhile, part two will be released in October.