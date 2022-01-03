Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong go on a blind date in teaser for upcoming K-drama

South Korean broadcasting network SBS has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming K-drama series A Business Proposal.

A Business Proposal stars idol-actress Kim Se-jeong (The Uncanny Encounter) as single office worker Shin Ha-ri, while Ahn Hyo-seop (Lovers Of The Red Sky) plays her CEO Kang Tae-mu. The upcoming series follows the pair after they cross paths during a blind date, in which Ha-ri takes the place of her wealthy friend, Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah).

In the new teaser, Ahn sits in an armchair as he introduces his character in an accompanying voiceover. “My name is Kang Tae-mu. I’ll tell you all about myself. Don’t worry, I’m skilled in many different fields,” he says, as translated by Soompi.

Later, Ha-ri gets ready for a date as a conversation with Young-seo reveals their circumstances. “Ha-ri, I’m going to need your help again. That amazing acting you use to get me out of the matsun (blind date) market, I need it just one more time,” Young-seo pleads, leading the former to take her place on a date with Tae-mu.

Unbeknownst to the pair of friends, a frustrated Tae-mu has decided to marry the next woman he meets in order to stop his grandfather from arranging more blind dates, and declares that he will marry “Jin Young-seo”.

A panicked Ha-ri is seen running away as her friend questions: “What on earth did you do for CEO Kang Tae-mu to want to marry you?”

The upcoming series is based on the web novel The Office Blind Date by Hae Hwa. Set to premiere on February 7 at 9pm KST on SBS, The Business Proposal will be helmed by director Park Sun-ho. He is joined by writers Han Sul-hee and Bong Bo-hee.