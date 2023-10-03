Ahn Hyo-seop on ‘A Time Called You’: “I want to believe in love”

Ahn Hyo-seop has opened up about his recent role in the Netflix K-drama A Time Called You.

In a new interview with The Korea Times, Ahn Hyo-seop revealed that he took on a role in A Time Called You because he “wanted to express the profound love that [his character of] Si-heon has”.

Based on the popular 2019 Taiwanese television series Someday or One Day, A Time Called You focused on the story of Han Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been), who is still grieving her late boyband Gu Yeon-jun (Ahn Hyo-seop) a year after his passing.

Jun-hee travels back in time, 25 years to 1998, where she wakes in up in the body of 18-year-old Kwon Min-ju. As Jun-hee tries to figure out how she ended up in this situation, she meets Nam Si-heon, a near doppelgänger of the late Yeon-jun.

“I want to believe in Si-hyeon’s unyielding, deep love,” the actor said. “I wondered, ‘How would it come out if I expressed that kind of love?’ It started as a curiosity. And now [I’ve completed it], I hope the viewers can observe the feeling I felt with the series.”

Ahn Hyo-seop added that A Time Called You gives the actor “a sense of nostalgia”. He added: “I want to believe in love, and I think the series will resonate more with those who do believe in it. And I hope that, even for a brief moment, people can experience that pure love.”

A Time Called You director Kim Jin-won also recently revealed that Rowoon wasn’t paid “any money” for his role in the series. Meanwhile, lead actress Jeon Yeo-been touched on how a kiss scene was the most memorable moment during the production of the new Netflix K-drama.