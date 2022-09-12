Ahn Jae-wook and Kim Sun-ah star as a political power couple in ‘The Empire’ teaser

South Korean television network JTBC has shared a tense new teaser for its upcoming political and legal drama The Empire.

Starring veteran actors Ahn Jae-wook (Mouse) and Kim Sun-ah (Secret Boutique), the forthcoming drama series follows a wealthy family facing the threat of potential ruin after getting involved in a string of scandals.

Kim leads the series as Han Hye-rool, a skilled prosecutor from a wealthy family with a background in law. Meanwhile, Ahn plays her husband Na Geun-woo, an accomplished law professor who struggled in his youth.

Advertisement

The new trailer introduces Hye-rool and Geun-woo as an affectionate power couple, as reporters clamour to take pictures of their arrival at an event. Scenes of their loving home life and relationship begin, with Hye-rool declaring to him: “When I chose you, I risked all my pride.”

However, Geun-woo is later caught in a dicey situation with an unidentified woman. This caused the relationship between the couple, along with their families, to crumble. “Can you even handle this?”, asks Hye-rool in a voiceover, to which another female voice replies: “If I can’t have it, then I’ll have to break it.”

The Empire is helmed by director Yoo Hyun-ki, whose previous works include melodramas like Soul Mechanic, Matrimonial Chaos and Seoyoung, My Daughter. The series premieres on September 24 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC.

In other K-drama news, tvN’s recently-concluded medical period drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiarist led by Kim Min-jae has been renewed for a second season. The upcoming season is set to air in January 2023.