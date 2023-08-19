‘Ahsoka’ merchandise appears to spoil ‘Star Wars’ character’s surprise return

Merchandise for Disney+ series Ahsoka appears to have leaked a surprise about the return of a Star Wars character. Spoilers below.

The new Star Wars series, which is set for release on streaming on August 22, sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2.

The series follows Ahsoka as she wanders the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The new show has been dubbed a “dream come true” by critics in early reactions.

However, an Amazon listing blurb attached to the new merch appears to reveal the return of a former Star Wars actor.

The description for a T-shirt of Hera Syndulla (Winstead), as spotted by SWNN, reads: “Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favourite Star Wars: Ahsoka characters.”

The description appears to confirm the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin, which had previously been rumoured.

A new ‘Ahsoka’ trailer released this week also teased the actor’s return. In the trailer, titled ‘Force’, a shot of Anakin Skywalker from 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series flashes across the screen before Skywalker’s voice is heard giving advice to Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson, meanwhile, recently revealed that Ahsoka was inspired Gandalf from The Lord Of The Rings.

“Dave [Filoni] and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White — talking about that transition and how she’s someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go,” she told Entertainment Weekly.