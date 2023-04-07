A trailer has been released for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka – check it out above.

Created by The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the series follows former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

The trailer, which debuted at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday (April 7), also shows co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Ray Stevenson as Baylan.

There’s also an appearance from Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma in hologram form, who reprises her role from Andor. Other cast members confirmed to appear include David Tennant as Huyang and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Hayden Christensen was previously confirmed to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader in the series, although it’s unclear in what capacity. The show takes place years after events in Return Of The Jedi, where Vader met his demise.

Dawson first played Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, where she made a guest appearance. The character originally debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in August 2023.

Elsewhere at Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that Daisy Ridley will be returning as Rey in one of three planned Star Wars films in development at Lucasfilm. Ridley will star in a film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed Ms. Marvel.

The other two films will be directed by Filoni and James Mangold respectively, who helmed the upcoming Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.