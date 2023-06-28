This is what AI thinks ‘Game Of Thrones’ White Walkers look like

A Reddit user has asked AI to generate images of the White Walkers from Game Of Thrones, based off the descriptions in George R.R. Martin’s book series.

U/marcussmith34678 requested AI software to produce new images of the Walkers – and found the results amusing.

Some Reddit users said that the image made the Others look “too human”, while u/marcussmith34678 replied with the crying laughing emoji to another user who suggested “if Gerald ever had a bad hair day?”

Advertisement

By contrast, the villains depicted in the Game Of Thrones series are human-like with grey skin, bright blue eyes, and skin that appears like layered ice sheets.

Game Of Thrones is based on Martin’s book series A Song Of Ice And Fire, where the White Walkers are more commonly called the Others.

The news follows a HBO executive last month sharing doubts whether the Game Of Thrones Jon Snow spinoff series can “go all the way” to air.

Last year, the currently unnamed series was first announced by HBO, with Thrones star Emilia Clarke then seemingly confirming that Kit Harington will reprise his role as Snow for the sequel.

Harington then fuelled the rumour mill when discussing the possibility of a sequel in an interview early this year, but HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi has since cast doubt over the possibility of it making it to air.

Advertisement

So far, House Of The Dragon has been the only planned spinoff series to air.