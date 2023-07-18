This is what AI thinks ‘South Park’ characters would look like in real life

AI has generated what it thinks South Park characters would look like in real life.

The results, which you can see below, show what the core foursome of Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny would look like. Other characters include Butters, Mr Garrison and Chef.

Fans appear to be impressed by the imagined live action depictions of characters from the animated comedy series.

“Holy fuck these are perfect,” wrote one person, while another said: “I would pay good money for this to be reality.”

Others pointed to the rendering of Kanye West, who featured in a 2009 episode called Fishsticks – although that image is understandably easier to craft. “These are perfect, but the last one had me 💀. I’ll never forget that episode,” one fan wrote in reference to West’s cameo in the show.

The visuals follow other people asking AI to generate images from popular TV programmes such as Game Of Thrones. Last month a Reddit user shared the results of what AI thinks the White Walkers would look like IRL, based off the descriptions in George R.R. Martin’s book series.

The Simpsons has also been studied, with Homer, Marge and more characters getting the AI treatment.

Meanwhile, in other South Park news, co-creator Trey Parker is set to direct a live-action comedy film produced by Kendrick Lamar. The untitled collaboration between Lamar and South Park creators Parker and Matt Stone was announced last year, who were all producing the project with the rapper’s longtime manager Dave Free.

According to Above The Line, Parker will now direct the film himself, from a script written by South Park producer Vernon Chatman.

Production on the project was supposed to begin in spring last year, but it’s claimed Parker’s commitments to South Park pushed the schedule back to an unknown date.