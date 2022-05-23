‘Alchemy Of Souls’: Jung So-min unveils her true identity in new teaser

South Korean cable network tvN has shared a new teaser for its upcoming historical-fantasy K-drama, Alchemy of Souls.

The upcoming K-drama is set in the fictional kingdom of Daeho, which appears to be loosely based on Korea’s Joseon era. The series revolves around a group of nobles and warriors, whose fates become intertwined because of Hwanhonsool, a supernatural phenomenon involving the returned souls of the dead.

In Alchemy Of Souls, Jung So-min stars as Mu-deok, an attendant to Lee Jae-wook’s Jang Wook, a troublemaker from the noble Jang family. While physically frail, Mu-deok secretly harbours the soul of Nak-soo, a powerful assassin, and begins training Jang Wook.

Advertisement

The new teaser features Nak-soo/Mu-deok dramatically introducing herself as a powerful warrior over a montage of impressive martial arts scenes, before she clumsily falls to the ground before Jang Wook, complaining of leg cramps.

She later appears in a montage of scenes where she is made to serve Jang Wook, who torments her with petty requests and complaints. Glaring at the young master, Mu-deok declares to “kill him first” the moment she regains her true strength.

She later appears in a montage of scenes where she is made to serve Jang Wook, who torments her with petty requests and complaints. Glaring at the young master, Mu-deok declares to “kill him first” the moment she regains her true strength.



Alchemy of Souls is penned by screenwriting duo Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Mi-ran), who whose previous works include massive his such as Hotel Del Luna (2019), A Korean Odyssey (2017) and The Master’s Sun (2013). The series is directed by Park Joon-hwa, who worked on the popular 2018 romantic-comedy What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

The drama is set to premiere on June 18 at 9:10pm KST, with additional episodes every Saturday and Sunday night, which is the time slot currently occupied by Our Blues. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.