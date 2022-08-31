‘Alchemy of Souls’ actor Hwang Min-hyun talks “tragic” ending of season one

Hwang Min-hyun has shared his thoughts on the season one finale for hit K-drama Alchemy of Souls, which aired this past weekend.

Hwang is the former member of NU’EST who plays noble heir Seo Yool in the fantasy series. In a recent interview with South Korean media outlet Newsen, he talked about its 20th and final episode of the first season. “Although the tragic conclusion was sad, I think the open ending is an ending that makes you anticipate what’s coming next,” the idol explained, as translated by Soompi.

He also appeared to confirm a title for season 2: “Please also look forward to and give lots of attention to Part 2, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hwang revealed that his idol training aided him in preparing for his role, which involved numerous action scenes. “At first, action acting was unfamiliar but my desire to complete all my action scenes on my own grew bigger, so I took that greed and worked hard,” he said of his preparations for the role.

“Inevitably, I think dancing and memorising things [as an idol] for a long time helped me memorise the action sequences right away.” Minhyun added that, prior to filming Alchemy of Souls, he had also attended action school with his co-stars. During filming, he worked with martial arts directors and stunt actors for action scenes.

While a definite premiere date has yet to be announced, the second season of Alchemy of Souls is set to air sometime in December 2022. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the forthcoming season will have 10 episodes.