The End Of The F**king World star Alex Lawther has tempered expectations for a potential third season, at least anytime soon.

Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, the Netflix series is a dark comedy-drama which follows James (Alex Lawther), who believes he’s a psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden) who seizes the opportunity to escape with him from her turbulent home life.

A second series was released in November 2019, which starred Naomi Ackie as Bonnie, but a third series has yet to be commissioned.

Advertisement

In an interview with NME, Lawther explained he’d be up for returning for a third outing, provided writer Charlie Covell was also on board.

Asked about a third series, Lawther said: “The last thing I heard, Charlie Covell would like to make a season three in 10 years’ time when we’re all approaching middle age.”

But would he say yes? “I would do anything that Charlie Covell wanted me to do,” Lawther added.

Speaking before the release of season two, Covell expressed reluctance in continuing the show. At the premiere of season two, she said: “I don’t think you’re going to get another series. I think sometimes it’s good to just stop things and I hope when you see the end you’ll agree.

“I think you can push things but this feels like an actual end. Sorry.”

Advertisement

Lawther recently starred in Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel and Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch alongside an all-star cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The actor also marked his directorial debut with a music video for song ‘Fountainhead’, written and sung by childhood friend Linus Fenton.