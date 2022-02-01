Alexa Chung’s Twitter hacked by NFT community

Alexa Chung’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked by a collective of NFT scammers.

The TV presenter, writer and model seemed to tweet from her official account to her 1.3million followers this afternoon (February 1) with a giveaway on behalf of an NFT community called Azuki.

“GIVING AWAY THIS AZUKI NFT ($23,239) To enter – Follow me with [notifications on] – RT & like this – Tag 3 friends,” the post reads.

At the time of writing, two additional tweets have been posted from Chung’s account, one reading “Who has my notifications on?” and “Like if active, this is a test”, but it remains unclear whether Chung has regained control of her account.

The account later tweeted: “No bs, following everyone who likes and replies.”

Chung’s bio was also changed today, now reading: “simply a degen, marketing expert • DM For Promotions.”

Representatives for Chung confirmed she had been hacked after being contacted by Rolling Stone UK – although there has been no word from Chung herself, nor an admission from Azuki.

In other NFT news, John Lennon’s eldest son Julian is set to sell a range of non-fungible tokens featuring digitised pieces of Lennon and Beatles memorabilia from his personal collection.

The online auction will take place on Julien’s Auctions on February 7, with Julian Lennon offering music fans the chance to “own a piece of music history”.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of this NFT collection will benefit Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation.