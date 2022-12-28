‘Alice In Borderland 2’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched Japanese show ever in just four days

Netflix‘s Alice In Borderland season 2 has become the platform’s most-watched Japanese show ever in just four days following its premiere.

The second season of the hit manga adaptation premiered on Netflix on December 22 and quickly set a new record as the most-watched Japanese series ever on Netflix in just four days – a record that includes both live-action and anime series on the platform. Season 2 garnered 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend on the week of December 19 to 25, shooting it to the top of the Global Non-English TV list and in the list of the Top 10 Series in 90 countries including Japan, US, Canada, Brazil, France and Hong Kong.

The first season of the series also received a boost from newfound fans and fans looking to refresh their memory, returning to the number 2 spot on Global Non-English TV Top 10 lit and the Top 10 Series list in 31 countries, leading to both seasons racking up 80 million viewing hours on season 2’s premiere weekend.

The new record tops out Squid Game’s 63 million viewing hours in its first week in Global Top 10 list, though Squid Game reigned at Number One in the category of non-English television for several months after its release week in September 2021.

Alice in Borderland centres around a group of friends who are transported to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands. To get out alive, they must compete in a series of deadly games that puts their friendships to the test. Directed by Shinsuke Sato and starring Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina and Yutaro Watanabe, the protagonists delve further into the mystery of the face card holders in the latest season as they look to escape a dystopian Tokyo.