‘Alice In Borderland’ season two: release date, plot details, cast and everything we know so far

Last December, when the world was spending the festive season at home, Netflix unveiled the perfect remedy for a holiday spent under lockdown: its new blockbuster series, Alice In Borderland.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian TV shows of 2020

Based on the popular manga written and illustrated by Haro Aso, the action drama follows a group of friends who are transported to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands. To get out alive, they must compete in a series of deadly games that puts their friendships to the test.

If you smashed through Alice In Borderland like the rest of us did, then you’ll be craving more. Here’s what we know so far about season two of the action-packed Japanese series. Beware: spoilers ahead.

Advertisement

Latest updates

Alice In Borderland season 2 to be released December 2022

Netflix confirms second season of live-action adaptation of Alice In Borderland

Director Sato Shinsuke grateful for positive reactions to season one, hopes there will be a season two

Will there be a second season of Alice In Borderland?

Yes, it’s official. The live-action adaptation of Alice In Borderland will return for a second season. Netflix announced the series’ renewal on Christmas Eve 2020 with a short video teaser. In the clip, a hand reaches out for a poker card with the number two written on it while ominous music plays in the background. In the video’s caption, the streaming platform wrote: “Season 2 in the works!”

The announcement was made just two weeks after the first season premiered on Netflix on December 10. The show quickly gained popularity in Japan and across Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. It also ranked in the Top 10 trending list in countries like Germany, France, Portugal and Austria.

Is there a release date for Alice In Borderland season two?

A specific release date for the second season of Alice In Borderland has not yet been revealed, though it will arrive in December 2022, as Netflix confirmed on November 9 during its Netflix Festival Japan 2021 event.

The announcement came in a showreel where lead actors Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya were interviewed while on set for Alice In Borderland season two, which is officially in production.

Advertisement

Who’s in the Alice In Borderland season two cast?

Details surrounding the second season remain scarce, but the remaining original cast are expected to return for the sequel. Kento Yamazaki will reprise his role as the show’s protagonist, Ryōhei Arisu, while Tao Tsuchiya will return as Yuzuha Usagi, the heroine and Arisu’s only surviving partner in the games.

Other cast members who are most likely to return include Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Ayaka Miyoshi as An and Riisa Naka as Mira.

What is the plot of Alice In Borderland season two?

There are few details on the plot for the second season of Alice In Borderland, though it is probably safe to assume that it will pick up where the first season left off.

Now that the Beach – which was once a safe haven in the Borderlands – has been destroyed after the Witch-Hunt game, most of the players have gone their separate ways. We learn that not everyone in the parallel dimension are players – dealers exist, too. Momoka and Asahi, fellow residents at the Beach, were revealed as dealers, but they ended up sacrificing their lives in order to expose the truth.

Season one of the action-thriller series ended with Arisu and Usagi discovering the video recordings kept in Asahi’s phone about the dealers’ secret underground control room. But when they arrived at the location, they were surprised to find Chishiya and Kuina also there, and that most of the dealers had been brutally murdered. Later, a special broadcast revealed that Mira, a former executive of the Beach, was one of the masterminds. She also announced that the next stage of the games would soon commence.

It’s a perfect cliffhanger that pretty much sets up the premise for the second season: The remaining players will compete in a new round of games, and this time they will be challenged to accomplish the face card missions, which were previously missing in the first stage.

Later chapters in the manga series focus on Arisu and Usagi uncovering more truths about the Borderland, as well as the team of ‘citizens’ who run it. One thing’s for sure: season two will prove that the stakes are higher, and it will only get bloodier from here on.

Who will direct and write Alice In Borderland season two?

The first season was helmed by Sato Shinsuke, whose filmography includes live-action adaptations of Bleach and Kingdom. Before season two was confirmed, Sato mentioned to Screen Anarchy that he is currently working on the sequel to Kingdom, so it’s currently unclear if the director will remain on board for the second instalment of Alice In Borderland.

During the interview, Sato added that he was overwhelmed by the positive response to the Netflix series. “I was looking at some of the reaction online to the show on Twitter and social media. Right after the release, after the running time of the total of the show, there were tweets saying that they actually had seen the whole thing, and that they were looking forward to season two,” he said.

“I’m really gratified and really happy, that everybody is hoping for another season.”

Is there an official poster for season two of Alice In Borderland?

Not yet. Official posters for Alice In Borderland season two will only be unveiled closer to the release date. Based on the promotional rollout for season one, official show posters may be released two months ahead of the premiere and the individual characters posters only a month before launch. Be sure to keep an eye out on this page when that time comes.

Are there any production stills released for Alice In Borderland season two?

Netflix has yet to release any images for Alice In Borderland season two. However, it has confirmed that the season is in production, and previously shared behind-the-scenes footage of how the production team filmed the first season, including their impressive VFX recreation of the streets of Shibuya.

Is the trailer for the second season of Alice In Borderland already out?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page once it drops. In the meantime, relive the thrilling moments from the show with the trailer for season one.

How many episodes will season two of Alice In Borderland have?

It is not yet confirmed how many episodes season two of Alice In Borderland will have, but like most Netflix dramas, it will approximately feature eight to 10 episodes. The first season had eight episodes in total.

How can I watch the second season of Alice In Borderland?

Just like the first season, the second instalment of Alice In Borderland will also be available to watch on Netflix.