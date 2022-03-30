‘Alice In Borderland’ season two wraps filming, teases “bigger and more difficult challenges”

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s live-action Alice In Borderland adaptation has finished filming.

Netflix shared the news on social media on Wednesday morning (March 30) along with a video of the series’ cast reacting to the shoot. The streaming platform also shared that the upcoming second season will see “10 cast members who survived the deadly games of Season 1 will face bigger and more difficult challenges”.

Watch the cast’s reaction video below.

Watch the cast's reaction video below.

Actor Kento Yamazaki, who plays lead protagonist Arisu in the show, said that “the world of the show is bigger than ever,” while Usagi actress Tao Tsuchiya teased that “each shot has big set pieces, like explosions”.

Sho Aoyagi, who plays Aguni, is seen with battle scars and blood on his face, adding: “The first season was great, but the second season takes it further.”

Kento Yamazaki also shared a first look at Arisu holding a bouquet of flowers in the upcoming season of Alice In Borderland on Instagram. Check out the still below.

Season two of Alice In Borderland is due for release sometime in December, exclusively via Netflix. A firm release date for the show has yet to be announced.

Alice In Borderland is based on Aro Haso’s manga of the same name which ran from November 2010 until March 2016. The story follows high school student Ryohei Arisu and his friends as they try to survive a dystopian world where they have to compete in deadly games to get out alive.

Its first season was the most-watched live-action Japanese show on Netflix in 2020, and was renewed for a second season just days after its release.

Season one of Alice In Borderland also landed in the 10th spot in NME’s list of the best Asian TV shows of 2020, with writer Hidzir Junaini pronouncing the show “the rare anime to live-action adaptation that actually works”.