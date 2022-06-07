‘Alice In Borderland’ shares first look at season two

Netflix has shared its first look at the highly anticipated upcoming second season of Alice In Borderland.

Released onto social media via Netflix Geeked on Tuesday morning (June 7), fans can now get a good look at three new stills from the upcoming series, with lead protagonists Arisu and Usagi taking centre-stage.

Check out the stills of Arisu and Usagi below.

A firm release date for the upcoming second season of Alice In Borderland has yet to be announced, although it is expected to arrive sometime in December on the streaming platform.

In March, Netflix shared a video of the show’s cast reacting to season two, sharing that the “10 cast members who survived the deadly games of Season 1 will face bigger and more difficult challenges”.

Alice In Borderland is based on Aro Haso’s manga of the same name which ran from November 2010 until March 2016. The story follows high school student Ryohei Arisu and his friends as they try to survive a dystopian world where they have to compete in deadly games to get out alive.

Its first season was the most-watched live-action Japanese show on Netflix in 2020, and was renewed for a second season just days after its release.

Season one of Alice In Borderland also landed in the 10th spot in NME’s list of the best Asian TV shows of 2020, with writer Hidzir Junaini pronouncing the show “the rare anime to live-action adaptation that actually works”.