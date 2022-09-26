Watch the thrilling first trailer for ‘Alice In Borderland’ season two

Netflix has shared its first trailer for the upcoming second season of breakout series Alice In Borderland.

Yesterday (September 25), the one-minute “super teaser trailer” was released on Netflix’s official YouTube page. The modest teaser depicts protagonists Arisu and Usagi engaged in a new set of risky games, against a Japanese city landscape marked with blimps carrying enlarged “face cards” which were teased at the end of the first season.

Watch the trailer for Alice In Borderland’s second season below.

During Netflix’s Tudum Japan fan event – which also took place the same day as the trailer’s release – the science fiction thriller was also confirmed to air its second season on the platform on December 22.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 premieres December 22! Check out the teaser that just dropped in #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/g5AiSWXg7d — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Alice In Borderland is based on a manga series of the same name by Aro Haso, which ran between November 2010 and March 2016. The story follows the protagonist Ryohei Arisu and his friends, who find themselves trapped within a dystopian, abandoned version of Tokyo after a blackout, and are required to play a series of deadly games – whose difficulty levels are based on cards from a standard deck – in order to return to the real world.

In June, Netflix released its first stills from the series’ second season via its Geeked social accounts. Earlier in March, Netflix released a video of the show’s cast members talking about filming the second season, in which lead actor Kento Yamazaki revealed that the “world of the show is bigger than ever”.

Its first season was the most-watched live-action Japanese series on Netflix in 2020, and was quickly renewed for a second season. NME featured Alice In Borderland season one as one of the best Asian TV shows of 2020, with writer Hidzir Junaini hailing the show “the rare anime to live-action adaptation that actually works”.