‘Alien’ TV series will tackle class warfare, says showrunner

The showrunner for the upcoming Alien TV series has confirmed that the franchise’s notorious xenomorphs will take on the upper class.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Noah Hawley has confirmed that “white collar workers” will be the main targets in the show.

“You will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved,” he said. “If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?”

Advertisement

He added: “There’s that great Sigourney Weaver line to Paul Reiser where she says, ‘I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t fuck each other over for a percentage.'”

Hawley said that he had written the first two scripts for the series, and hoped that production would begin in spring 2022. Development has been delayed thus far due to the recent rush of productions that are taking place post-lockdown. He also confirmed that the show will be set on Earth.

“It’s not a Ripley story,” he said. “She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”

Hawley is also the showrunner for Fargo, and confirmed in the same interview that the show is to end with its fifth season.

“I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology,” he said.