Alison Brie on ‘Community’ film: “Legitimate conversations are happening”

Alison Brie has said “legitimate conversations” are taking place in relation to a potential Community film.

The actor, who played Annie Edison in the sitcom, confirmed talks were underway while discussing the likelihood of a follow-up film.

Speaking on the UnWrapped podcast about a potential film, Brie said: “You know what? I’ll say it. There’s been movement. There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things… wheels are turning. I said it!”

Advertisement

She added: “I’m saying there are legitimate conversations that are happening. Whether or not they will turn into an actual movie – I would love it if they did, and I hope that they do. But the fact alone that actual real conversations are happening is I think the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

Joel McHale, who plays Jeff Winger, teased in June that he was “more positive” about the chances of a film happening. “With the success on the streamers during the pandemic, the interest has returned,” McHale told ComicBook.com.

“I would say it’s more likely than it was before, definitely, but it’s like building an aircraft carrier,” McHale added. “You go, ‘We’re gonna do this, right? Yeah, ok, everybody’s here, we got the money!’ Now, this thing has to actually get built.”

Created by Dan Harmon, Community spanned six seasons from September 2009 to April 2014. NBC cancelled the show after five seasons, with the sixth and final season airing on Yahoo’s now-defunct streaming service, Yahoo Screen.

The show, set in a community college in Colorado, also starred Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase and Jim Rash.

Advertisement

Brie is set to reunite with Community co-star Pudi in romantic comedy film Somebody I Used To Know, directed by Dave Franco. It’s expected to be released later this year.