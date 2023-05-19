All of these titles are about to be removed from Disney+

Disney+ is set to remove a number of movies, TV series and specials from the streaming service at the end of the month — you can find the full list of titles below.
The decision was first announced on May 10 during a Disney earnings call, and now all of the impacted titles have been revealed. Among those to be removed on May 26 are the Willow sequel series, Y: The Last Man, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series Pistol, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said during the call.
Other titles to receive the axe include the Turner & Hooch reboot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Hot Zone, Maggie, and many more.
You can find the full list below:
Big Shot
Turner & Hooch
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Willow
The Making Of Willow
Diary of a Future President
Just Beyond
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Marvel’s Project Hero
Marvel’s MPowerMarvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Rosaline
Cheaper by the Dozen
The One and Only Ivan
Stargirl
Encore!
A Spark Story
Black Beauty
Clouds
Weird but True!
Timmy Failure
Be Our Chef
Magic Camp
Howard
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
Stuntman
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Wolfgang
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill FarmerThe Premise
Love in the Time of Corona
Everything’s Trash
Best in Snow
Best in Dough
Maggie
Dollface
The Quest
The Hot Zone
Y: The Last Man
Pistol
Little Demon
The move is reportedly a cost-cutting measure for Disney, which lost $400million (£321million) from its streaming revenue last quarter.
Back in March, Netflix also purged a large number of TV shows and movies. The streaming service removes titles from the platform every day.