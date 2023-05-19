All of these titles are about to be removed from Disney+

Disney+ is set to remove a number of movies, TV series and specials from the streaming service at the end of the month — you can find the full list of titles below.

The decision was first announced on May 10 during a Disney earnings call, and now all of the impacted titles have been revealed. Among those to be removed on May 26 are the Willow sequel series, Y: The Last Man, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series Pistol, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said during the call.

Other titles to receive the axe include the Turner & Hooch reboot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Hot Zone, Maggie, and many more.

You can find the full list below:



Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPowerMarvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill FarmerThe Premise

Love in the Time of Corona

Everything’s Trash

Best in Snow

Best in Dough

Maggie

Dollface

The Quest

The Hot Zone

Y: The Last Man

Pistol

Little Demon

The move is reportedly a cost-cutting measure for Disney, which lost $400million (£321million) from its streaming revenue last quarter.

Back in March, Netflix also purged a large number of TV shows and movies. The streaming service removes titles from the platform every day.