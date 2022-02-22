‘All Of Us Are Dead’, ‘D.P.’ actors to star in new teen K-drama

D.P actress Won Ji-an and All Of Us Are Dead’s Yoon Chan-young are set to lead a new teen K-drama series.

Yesterday (February 21), Newsen reported that the cast of upcoming teen noir K-drama series Juvenile Delinquency (literal title) has been confirmed. The series will be led by Won Ji-an and Yoon Chan-young, both of whom previously starred in Netflix hits D.P and All Of Us Are Dead, respectively.

Won is set to play Kyung Da-jung, an 18-year-old who is used by her parents to transport drugs. She later ends up hiding in the countryside after a delivery goes awry, where she meets Gong Yoon-tak (Yoon), a country bumpkin who gets caught up in a series of strange incidents after they cross paths.

Advertisement

In addition, Racket Boys actor Yoon Hyun-soo will protray Yoon-jae, Yoon-tak’s rebellious younger brother. The supporting cast will also feature Han Se-jin and Yang Seo-hyun as classmates Kim Kook-hee and Hong Ae-ran, respectively. Together, the group of teenagers discover a marijuana field.

Juvenile Delinquency is slated to premiere on March 25 via the streaming service seezn. The series will be directed by Jo Yong-ik and written by Jung Soo-yoon.

In other K-drama news, NCT member Doyoung has been casted in TVING’s upcoming romance drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (literal title) as its male lead. The romance series will revolve around a mysterious notebook that can make one fall in love with another person for a month.