‘All of Us Are Dead’ director teases “more evolved zombies” in season two

The director behind Netflix’s hit zombie K-drama All of Us Are Dead has begun teasing the series’ upcoming second season.

On September 26, All of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo visited the site of Universal Studios Singapore’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event, which will feature a themed haunted house based on the series in this year’s rendition. During his visit, Lee spoke about what fans can look forward to in its upcoming second season.

“In season two, more powerful and evolved zombies will be featured, and the series will be set in the fallen Seoul. We are currently preparing for production and will come to you with a more interesting and spectacular drama, so please look forward to it,” Lee said, per Osen.

Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun, the hit apocalyptic series follows a group of students after their school becomes the hotbed of a catastrophic zombie virus. It first premiered on Netflix in January 2022, and went on to top the streaming platform’s most-watched shows globally for three weeks.

All of Us Are Dead was renewed for its second season in June 2022, and Netflix has confirmed the return of cast members Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon. At the time of publishing, it has yet to announce a premiere date for the upcoming season.

In other K-drama news, tvN and Netflix have unveiled a new trailer for upcoming drama Castaway Diva starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun-bin, which revolves around a woman who dreams of becoming a star even after spending 15 years stranded on an uninhabited island. It will premiere on tvN on October 28 and stream internationally via Netflix.