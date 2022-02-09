‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is the fifth most-watched non-English Netflix original ever

Zombie apocalypse K-drama All Of Us Are Dead has become the fifth most popular Non-English language series on Netflix.

According to a report by Variety, the zombie thriller series debuted on the streaming service’s top 10 most popular TV (Non-English) shows of all time yesterday (February 8). The list ranks titles based on the number of hours a series has been viewed on its first 28 days on Netflix.

Data from Netflix shows that All Of Us Are Dead logged 361million hours viewed following its premiere on January 28. Notably, it’s the second K-drama on the list following Squid Game, which sits atop the list of streaming service’s most popular shows non-English shows of all time with 1.65billion hours viewed.

Other shows on the list include the third, fourth and fifth seasons of Spanish crime drama La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist), French mystery series Lupin and Spanish thriller series Elite.

Prior to this, All Of Us Are Dead was the most-watched TV series on Netflix globally, for the list dated February 4. It’s the second non-English-language series to achieve this feat, following Suqid Game, and set a new for South Korean programmes.

In a recent interview with The Korea Times, All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo recently spoke up about the social issues brought up by the series. “On the surface, the story talks about school bullying but I don’t think society at large is much different [from school],” he said.

“At first, you might think how cruel those kids can be. But as you get through the episodes, you will see that some of the elements run parallel to this society,” Lee added.