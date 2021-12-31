Netflix reveals release date for zombie apocalypse K-drama ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

Netflix has announced the release date for All Of Us Are Dead, it’s much-anticipated zombie apocalypse K-drama.

Earlier today (December 31), Netflix released a new teaser for the forthcoming TV series, featuring a school campus overrun by zombies, explosions, the army being mobilised and more. The clip also revealed that All Of Us Are Dead will make its debut on the streaming platform at the end of next month, on January 28.

Based on the webtoon Now At Our School, All Of Us Are Dead focuses on a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire.

The series stars a number of familiar faces, including School 2021 actor Cho Yi-hyun, House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame. Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi is also set to appear in an undisclosed role.

All Of Us Are Dead will be Netflix’s latest K-drama series, following the international success of Squid Game. Other series released in the wake of Squid Game’s success include My Name, Hellbound and The Silent Sea.

In other K-drama news, BTS member V recently released the solo track ‘Christmas Tree’ for the OST of the new K-drama series Our Beloved Summer. The show, which is available to stream on Netflix, stars Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik and Itaewon Class’ Kim Da-mi.