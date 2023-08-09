‘Alone’ reality contestant choppered home after hitting himself with an axe

A contestant on the new UK reality show Alone has been evacuated after sustaining an axe injury just hours into the series.

The six-part Channel 4 show premiered on Sunday (August 6) and saw 11 ordinary members of the public left in the Canadian wildness with only basic supplies, with the goal of being the last person standing to win a £100,000 prize.

The show is in its tenth series in the US, while other versions have aired in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, with other territories due to be announced soon. This is the first time the format has come to the UK.

Mike, 49, was among contestants on the show, a former heroin-addict who hoped that the show might “open doors” and be a “defining” moment in his life.

However, just four hours after being dropped off, Mike was forced to withdraw after injuring himself with an axe while building his shelter.

“I can’t fucking believe it. I’ve fucking nailed myself,” he said into his camera. “Fucking hell man, it’s bleeding now.”

He went on: “Fucking hit the side of my leg with an axe and I know it needs stitches. Absolutely gutted.”

The contestant had to be choppered out of the wilderness, telling the camera when he was rescued: “Absolutely devastated. I’ve worked with tools all my life. This was going to be the start of something different, and it’s all collapsed. Didn’t even get a chance.”

In a pre-show interview with Channel 4, Mike was asked how he would feel about tapping out, to which he replied: “I think it’s a big reality. It doesn’t matter how skilful you are at certain things, it’s like the underdog can always come and steal the show. I could have an injury or I could eat something that I shouldn’t have eaten, or I might go out of the game. Anything can happen.”

Each competitors carried a GPS device at all times during filming along with a satellite phone for emergencies. Risks faced by the competitors included bears and other wild animals.

