‘Altered Carbon’ cancelled after two seasons on Netflix causing fan fury

Netflix has faced backlash after cancelling popular series Altered Carbon.

The streaming platform announced that the show, which starred Marvel star Anthony Mackie and Joel Kinnaman, would no longer be returning. Kinnaman and Mackie played lead character Takeshi Kovacs in each season respectively.

The decision was made in April and has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

As news broke online fans reacted by sharing their heartache and devastation on social media.

“Devastated. Great series,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Not happy”

Another stated that the show “deserved a final season” to wrap things up.

Netflix cancelled Altered Carbon?! Not happy pic.twitter.com/3wLAakt2oJ — #BlackLivesMatter | Lydie 🇸🇳🇨🇲🇬🇳 (@LeaneAmy) August 27, 2020

I have no idea why Netflix cancels the shows it cancels Whether the shows had plenty fans and top viewership or not, isn't a requirement apparently. Technically, they cancelled Bojack Horseman. Now, Altered Carbon Shit. — Tehracotta (@EmmanuelEse_) August 27, 2020

Advertisement

The first season aired in 2018 to positive reviews, taking stock of the 2002 cyberpunk novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan.

The premise of the show posits a world in which consciousness can be transferred to other bodies, and soldier-turned investigator Takeshi Kovacs must solve a murder.

A two-star NME review said that “sometimes the script felt like it was written in crayon.“

It continues: “Yes, by the end, it had reached such levels of batshittery you wouldn’t have raised an eyebrow if the killer was revealed to be a tap-dancing unicorn. But such vision. So many ideas. What a trip.”

The first two seasons of Altered Carbon are still available to stream on Netflix.