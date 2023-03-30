Amanda Holden criticised after saying Paul O’Grady was “not woke” in tribute

Amanda Holden has been criticised following her tribute to Paul O’Grady.

The comedian, known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage and recently for presenting ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs, died on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67.

After his death was announced, Holden and Jamie Theakston reacted to the news during their Heart Radio show on Wednesday (March 29).

“I have to say I’m completely shocked,” Holden said. “Do you know what I loved about him? He was not woke in any way. He really had massive opinions on everything, which I love people like that.

“Really, really funny. Very witty. Everything that came out of his mouth was brilliant. I just… Oh my God, we’re all gonna miss him so much.”

Many listeners were critical of Holden’s use of the term “woke”, arguing that it misrepresents what the word actually means.

In the Collins dictionary, being woke is described as someone who is “very aware of social and political unfairness”. The word originates from African American culture as a term to refer to someone who is aware of racial prejudices.

In recent years, the word’s meaning has been distorted by the political right as an insult against progressive principles.

Addressing Holden’s use of the term about O’Grady, one Twitter user wrote: “That would be the drag artist, AIDS campaigner, LGBTQ+ hero and anti austerity critic Paul O’Grady. FFS.”

“‘O’Grady was very woke indeed, and a perfect example of how you can be PC and say what the hell you want. He knew what free speech was, and used it,” another added.

You can check out more reactions below.

Amanda Holden on Paul O'Grady: "He didn't have a woke bone in his body" That would be the drag artist, AIDS campaigner, LGBTQ+ hero and anti austerity critic Paul O'Grady. ffs — andy bearrorist – superfurryandy *elsewhere* ahem (@MutualAidLiker) March 29, 2023

When paying tribute to Paul O’Grady on during her Heart breakfast show, Amanda Holden said that he “didn’t have a woke bone in his body”, and I can’t work out whether she doesn’t know what woke means, or simply doesn’t know who Paul O’Grady is. — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) March 29, 2023

Amanda Holden’s “favourite thing about Paul O’Grady” being that he “wasn’t woke” has absolutely sent me. Is she talking about the same Paul O’Grady? Drag queen, queer icon, supporter of trans rights, anti-austerity king Paul O’Grady? Or does she just not know what woke means? — Mared Parry 🎬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@maredparry) March 29, 2023

I've been thinking about that bizarre, clueless Amanda Holden comment about Paul O'Grady not having "a woke bone in his body". O'Grady was very woke indeed, and a perfect example of how you can be PC and say what the hell you want. He knew what free speech was, and used it. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) March 30, 2023

Amanda Holden, on Heart FM, talked about working with Paul O’Grady this morning and, in amongst, the warm tribute she said that she loved his sense of humour as he “didn’t have a woke bone in his body”. People who say “woke” have no idea what it is or what it means have they? — Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) March 29, 2023

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio said that he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” in a statement: “[Paul] will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

Others who have paid tribute to the comedian include Elton John, Suzy Eddie Izzard, John Barrowman and Lorraine Kelly.