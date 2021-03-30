‘American Gods’ cancelled by Starz, will not return for season 4

American Gods has been cancelled by network Starz, just over a week after the airing of the third season finale.

As reported by Deadline, Starz has axed the show, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, and it will not be renewed for a fourth season.

However, it is also being reported that there are discussions of an event season or television movie to help wrap up the series. The finale of its third season aired on March 21.

“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” a network spokesperson said to Deadline in a statement.

Actor Ricky Whittle, who plays Shadow Moon in the series, posted a photo of his character with the caption “Gods don’t die unless they’re forgotten”, in reaction to the news.

Over the image, Whittle wrote, “This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award winning show.”

“We have the best fans around the world,” he continued, before assuring fans that “Neil Gaiman, Fremantle, myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story.”

American Gods stars Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Ian McShane, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki and more.

The first season of the series premiered in 2017, with the second season airing in 2019. Throughout the course of its run, it earned two Emmy nominations – one for Outstanding Main Title Design and another for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.