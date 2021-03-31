American Gods creator Neil Gaiman has said the show is “definitely not dead” despite being cancelled.

News broke yesterday (March 30) that network Starz had axed the series just a week after the season three finale had aired.

Responding to a fan’s tweet, Gaiman said: “It’s definitely not dead. I’m grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far.

“Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with.”

Regarding the initial cancellation, a network spokesperson said: “Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country.”

Ricky Whittle, who played Shadow Moon in the series, took to social media to assure fans that the team was still working to continue telling the story.

“This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award winning show,” he wrote.

“We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so you know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle, myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story.”

American Gods first premiered in 2017, and has earned two Emmy nominations. The series stars Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Ian McShane, Bruce Langley and Yetide Badaki.