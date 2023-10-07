‘American Horror Story’ actor Jessica Lange hints at retirement

American Horror Story actor Jessica Lange has hinted at her upcoming retirement in a new interview.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Lange said that she felt creativity is becoming “secondary” now in Hollywood.

“I think I’m going to start phasing out of filmmaking,” she said, adding: “I don’t think I’ll do this too much longer.”

She continued: “Creativity is secondary now to corporate profits. The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders.”

Lange also referred to the “frantic editing” of modern films, adding: “I don’t know if it’s because the filmmakers think that they can’t hold the attention of the audience anymore.

“That kind of filmmaking drives me crazy.”

Lange has worked in the industry for over forty years, winning two Academy Awards. Lange is best known for her role in Tootsie (1982) and Blue Sky (1994), which won her Oscars for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and ‘Best Actress’, respectively.

More recently, Lange has been working on FX series American Horror Story, appearing in 2018’s Apocalypse instalment.

In more recent American Horror Story news, Kim Kardashian received praise following her debut in the latest instalment of the show, American Horror Story: Delicate.

In the horror anthology show’s twelfth season, the reality star plays Siobhan Corbyn, who is the publicist and best friend of actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts).

This season is the first without series co-creator Ryan Murphy as showrunner, with Halley Feiffer taking over. It’s based on author Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition.