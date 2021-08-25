‘American Horror Story’ audio spin-off announced ahead of season 10

American Horror Story has announced a surprise spin-off ahead of the show’s 10th season.

The spin-off directly ties to season 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature, in the form of a three-part audio series. Each episode is staged like a late-night radio show, hosted by new character Rose Flynn from the fictional station of KPCD 666.

The first two episodes are available now on American Horror Story’s social media feeds, with the final episode set to drop today (August 25) ahead of the season 10 premiere.

The audio series acts as a prelude to the next season, featuring ominous callers, callbacks and namedrops of specific locations.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will be divided into two parts. The first is ‘Red Tide’, which follows struggling writer Harry Gardener (Finn Wittrock) and wife Doris (Lily Rabe) who move to a seaside resort to help combat his writer’s block.

The second part is titled ‘Dead Valley’, covering the last four episodes of the season, which takes place “by the sand” and looks set to feature aliens in some capacity.

Show regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman will also star in the tenth season, alongside new addition Macaulay Culkin.

There’s plenty of American Horror Story and American Crime Story spin-offs in the works too, with creator Ryan Murphy recently announcing American Sports Story, set to focus on NFL star Aaron Hernandez, and American Love Story centred around John F. Kennedy Jr’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette.