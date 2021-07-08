‘American Horror Story’ spin-off to bring back former cast members

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed 21 stars set to appear in the show’s forthcoming spin-off series.

Murphy shared a teaser video on Twitter yesterday (July 7) revealing that Paris Jackson, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, and more will feature in American Horror Stories.

In the tweet, Murphy added that “this isn’t even the half of it,” referring to the list – which also confirms the names of the characters each actor will play – as just “some” of the cast set to appear.

Advertisement

Watch the clip below:

And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/Phu6dh02Vd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 7, 2021

In May, FX Networks chief John Landgraf announced that the forthcoming 10th season, titled Double Feature, will air on Hulu in July alongside spin-off American Horror Stories.

“Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spin-off of our long-running, award-winning hit series,” Landgraf said in a statement obtained by Digital Spy. “American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”

Double Feature will start airing after American Horror Stories has ended – with the final episode of the new season set to air on Halloween.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Ryan Murphy shared a first look at Macaulay Culkin’s “insane” character in season 10.

Murphy shared an on-set image of Culkin in character along with the caption: “Something wicked this way comes.”

Culkin, who’s sporting a buzzcut and fur coat, is seen standing on a beach arm-in-arm with American Horror Story actor Leslie Grossman – signalling a potential relationship between the pair.