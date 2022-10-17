Amy Winehouse scripted TV series in the works

A new scripted series based on Amy Winehouse‘s life is in the works.

It comes after Halcyon Studio bought the rights to the bestselling book Saving Amy by Daphne Barak, with reports suggesting they plan to turn it into an eight-part show.

The series will follow the singer’s relationships, including with her family and father Mitch, as well as her talent and her battle with drug addiction.

Writer Mal Young is set to adapt the book, which itself charts six months that Barak and producer Erbil Gunasti spent with Winehouse and her family.

“Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible,” said Halcyon Studio chief executive David Ellender (via MailOnline).

Winehouse died in 2011 aged just 27. A biopic about the star is also in the works from director Sam Taylor-Johnson called Back To Black, also based on Saving Amy – though it is unclear if the two projects are related.

Meanwhile, last month James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about a “very sad” meeting she had with Winehouse about potentially recording the theme song to 2008’s Quantum Of Solace.

“Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, [Winehouse] was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” she recalled in The Sound Of 007 documentary.

“She was very fragile emotionally and, you know, you understood how she could create such moving material, because she has a great depth of feeling and it was very very tragic.”

“What an incredible talent, what an incredible voice, what an incredible person she was and it was very very sad,” she added.