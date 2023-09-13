Fans on social media have been sharing their delight at the Anakin Skywalker cameo in the latest episode of Ahsoka.

In the newest episode of the Star Wars spin-off TV series, Hayden Christensen made a return as his beloved character, to the joy of fans.

One fan described Anakin’s entrance through the haze and transition into Darth Vader as “probably the best shot I have ever seen in Star Wars,” with another saying: “Anakin Skywalker referencing his son Luke Skywalker to Ahsoka meant everything to me.”

#AHSOKA this is probably the best shot i have ever seen in star wars. pic.twitter.com/WDnc5eizmu — mads/ anakin (@VADERSWlFE) September 13, 2023

Anakin Skywalker referencing his son Luke Skywalker to #Ahsoka meant everything to me pic.twitter.com/fSXncVHmmr — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 13, 2023

Another fan lauded Christensen’s performance as “perfect” while another said: “Thank you, Hayden Christensen. I hope you know how much we love you. Goodbye, Skyguy.”

This is definitely one of the best shots of Star Wars as a whole I don't have much to say, IT'S AMAZING AND SPECTACULAR HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN IS PERFECT #AnakinSkywalker #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/oJDIU3ECws — ً FabiAndor (@FlashsAndor) September 13, 2023

Another fan said: We have NEVER seen this Anakin before. He finally has all of the memories and experiences of Vader, no longer burdened with his physical limitations from his injuries, & he’s on the side of the Light. This is incredible. Hayden I have m i s s e d you.”

We have NEVER seen this Anakin before. He finally has all of the memories and experiences of Vader, no longer burdened with his physical limitations from his injuries, & he's on the side of the Light. This is incredible. Hayden I have m i s s e d you. #AnakinSkywalker #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/pKjeeUA72g — owoingway (@wintermothmoon) September 13, 2023

See more reactions to the cameo below.

one of the best shots in star wars history. argue with a wall. #Ahsoka #Anakin pic.twitter.com/UavZcNRCzT — nick 🥯 | 23 (@elliescvmics) September 13, 2023

This tweet is just to exclusively thank Hayden Christensen, even after years of being wronged he returned to the franchise and showed that his #Anakin is a milestone in history, know that we thank you Hayden, you are very loved by many fans of the franchise 🤍 #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/TRKPJLPji1 — The Oracle (@TheTowersOracle) September 13, 2023

The new series sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

First reviews for Ahsoka praised the show as a “dream come true” with one writing: “It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh.”

In a three-star review of the show, NME wrote: “The action cuts fast and loose (apparently you can be stabbed through the guts with a lightsaber now and hop out of bed the next morning), but it’s all slickly served up and polished to a Disney+ sheen.

“This isn’t the grounded grit of Andor and it isn’t the stripped-back sweep of The Mandalorian nor the multiplex ambition of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ahsoka has more than enough of its own charm and electricity to be something greater than filler.”