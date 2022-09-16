‘Andor’ first reactions praise “grown-up” ‘Star Wars’ series

Star Wars series Andor has received positive first reactions after the first four episodes were released to critics.

The Disney+ series is a prequel series set five years before events in 2016 film Rogue One. Diego Luna reprises his role as revolutionary Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance, as they mount in opposition to the Galactic Empire.

The series is created by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, and stars Genevieve O’Reilly as senator Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen and Forest Whitattaker as Saw Gerrera. Other cast members include Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms and David Hayman.

In an early reaction on Twitter, NME’s Alex Flood described it as “Star Wars for grown-ups” with “flawed heroes, more violence” and a series that’s “very much a slow-burn”.

Fandango’s Erik Davis similarly praised the show’s “more simple ground-level approach”, adding: “It’s different from the other shows, less humour. Plays like a crime drama more than a space opera.”

Collider’s Maggie Lovitt wrote: “Andor is unlike any Star Wars story that we’ve ever seen before. Diego Luna is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It’s gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we’ve had to date.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Thoughts on #Andor now the social embargo’s lifted:

—It’s Star Wars for grownups! Flawed heroes, more violence

—Very much a slow-burn, but that works for TV

—Love Genevieve O’Reilly, gave me Claire Underwood season 1/2 vibes

—So many Brits as baddies — Alex Flood (@aflood63) September 16, 2022

#Andor is unlike any @starwars story that we've ever seen before. @diegoluna_ is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/pfZwlmZ0HD — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 16, 2022

I've watched 4 episodes of #Andor & I'm loving its more simple ground-level approach. It's different from the other shows, less humor. Plays like a crime drama more than a space opera. I dug how it highlights low-level Empire leaders as it reveals a rebel alliance slowly forming pic.twitter.com/SNsBIDrhbq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 16, 2022

Oh man, #Andor is just plain awesome. Tons of depth, a slow burn crime and spy thriller that both feel very Star Wars, but also nothing like we’ve been given before. Like a premium cable drama in terms of tone and storytelling. I love it. pic.twitter.com/u8PZqlb82A — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 16, 2022

#Andor is the biggest departure from the #StarWars formula yet and it thrives for it! It's a dark and mature story of the start of the Rebellion – one that may not appeal to all fans. The scope and practical visuals are immense, perhaps the best-looking Disney+ original yet! — Sam Hargrave – TheDirect.com (@ScorpioloYT) September 16, 2022

I’m absolutely blown away by the audacity of #ANDOR. We often have to say “Star Wars has always been political” to counter people who would deny that fact. Well this show is actively angry at the people denying it. Audacious, timely, raw, & exceedingly thoughtful. Powerful work. — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@ThatAldenDiaz) September 16, 2022

Andor was renewed for a second season in May this year, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

The first three episodes of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, with the rest released weekly until November 23.