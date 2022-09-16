NewsTV News

‘Andor’ first reactions praise “grown-up” ‘Star Wars’ series

“'Andor' is unlike any ‘Star Wars’ story that we’ve seen before”

By Adam Starkey
Andor
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in 'Andor' CREDIT: Disney+

Star Wars series Andor has received positive first reactions after the first four episodes were released to critics.

The Disney+ series is a prequel series set five years before events in 2016 film Rogue One. Diego Luna reprises his role as revolutionary Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance, as they mount in opposition to the Galactic Empire.

The series is created by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, and stars Genevieve O’Reilly as senator Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen and Forest Whitattaker as Saw Gerrera. Other cast members include Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms and David Hayman.

Advertisement

In an early reaction on Twitter, NME’s Alex Flood described it as “Star Wars for grown-ups” with “flawed heroes, more violence” and a series that’s “very much a slow-burn”.

Fandango’s Erik Davis similarly praised the show’s “more simple ground-level approach”, adding: “It’s different from the other shows, less humour. Plays like a crime drama more than a space opera.”

Collider’s Maggie Lovitt wrote: “Andor is unlike any Star Wars story that we’ve ever seen before. Diego Luna is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It’s gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we’ve had to date.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Advertisement

Andor was renewed for a second season in May this year, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

The first three episodes of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, with the rest released weekly until November 23.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement