‘Andor’ season two release date has been delayed

Disney has confirmed that Andor season two has been delayed, and will not be released on Disney+ in 2024.

The first season of the Star Wars spin-off television show was a success, serving as a prologue to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Intense and dark in nature, it received critical acclaim and a large viewership, with fans keen for a sequel.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “It’s not just an extension of the films, but something genuinely different that pushes the edges of the galaxy far, far away from its origins.”

However, reportedly due to strike action earlier this year, production on season two was halted with only two weeks left of filming.

But it doesn’t appear that returning to the project was a priority, as the 2024 release schedule unveiled by Disney on Tuesday, doesn’t include the second season of Andor, and it will likely be released some time in 2025.

This follows a confirmation earlier this year at the Star Wars Celebration fan convention that the second series would shoot throughout August 2023, with a view to launch the series on Disney+ in August 2024.

However, when development on the series was brought to a halt during the WGA writer’s strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike in the summer, the release projection was reportedly postponed.

Advertisement

The release schedule does contain several upcoming Star Wars projects, including The Acolyte and Tales Of The Jedi season two.

In other news, actor Charlie Hunnam recently revealed that he almost played Anakin Skywalker in the franchise.