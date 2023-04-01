Andrew Tate responds to being mocked in new ‘South Park’ episode

Andrew Tate has issued a response to an episode of South Park which poked fun at him.

The animated comedy’s latest episode, ‘Spring Break’, featured a character called Alonzo Fineski with notable similarities to Tate, with a shaved head, faded sunglasses, and a habit for smoking cigarettes. The character is a “toxic masculinity coach” that is later revealed to be a wanted sex trafficker.

In the episode, Alonzo is told: “I think I need to explain something to you. I’m just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.”

Later, when he is arrested, someone calls him a “Romanian sex trafficker”.

In response to the episode, Tate wrote on Twitter: “When I will be proven innocent, I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time.”

NME has contacted Comedy Central, which airs South Park, for comment.

‘Spring Break’ isn’t the only episode of South Park to make the headlines lately. In February, an episode of the show aired which appeared to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, featuring the Prince of Canada and his wife, who visit the town of South Park on their ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’, and are shown holding signs saying “We want our privacy!” and “Stop looking at us!”

Elsewhere in the episode, the prince can be seen promoting his new book called Waaaaagh, which looks to mock Prince Harry’s recently released book Spare.

According to a source at The Spectator, Markle was “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode’s portrayal of her and her husband. She was also said to be “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all”.

Rumours abounded that the couple could sue the creators of South Park, but they were later dismissed. A spokesperson told People: “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”