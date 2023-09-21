Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

Angus Cloud, who played Fez in Euphoria, died aged 25 on July 31 from an accidental drug overdose.

The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Thursday (September 21) by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office (via Variety).

According to the coroner, his cause of death was “acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines”.

Cloud’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family, who said he “intensely struggled” with the death of his father just weeks prior.

“Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Following his death, his Euphoria co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Javon Walton and Colman Domingo all paid tribute.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Sam Levinson, creator of the HBO series, wrote: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression.”

Along with Euphoria, his other acting credits included films North Hollywood, The Line and music videos for Noah Cyrus and Becky G.

For help and advice on mental health: