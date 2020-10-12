‘Jurassic Park’-themed ‘Animaniacs’ reboot previewed at NYCC

The upcoming Animaniacs reboot has been given a preview during New York Comic Con with a parody of Jurassic Park.

Hulu is rebooting the classic animated series 22 years after the show concluded its original run, with 13 new episodes set to premiere on November 20.

During a panel over the weekend, the show was teased with an animated parody of Jurassic Park and its iconic dinosaur reveal scene.

However, in this version, Drs Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler jump out of their car to witness the Animaniacs – aka Yakko, Wakko and Dot – arriving on the horizon instead of dinosaurs.

“Alan, this species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998,” Sattler says. “I mean, these haven’t been seen on TV since the golden era of animation!”

An animated Steven Spielberg, who is partly behind the reboot, then appears as a parody of John Hammond, telling Grant and Sattler that he has brought the trio back alongside Pinky and the Brain.

The series will see original voice actors Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky, and Dr. Scratchansniff), Jess Harnell (as Wakko), Tress MacNeille and Maurice LaMarche (the Brain and Squit) all return.

The Animaniacs is being rebooted in collaboration with Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, with Spielberg acting as executive producer.

A press release for the show states: “After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground.”

Hulu has also revealed that The Animaniacs will be getting a second 13-episode season in 2021.

The Animaniacs will premiere on Hulu on November 20.