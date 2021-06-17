Junji Ito’s ‘Uzumaki’ anime adaptation gets new teaser

The anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s horror series Uzumaki will finally make its television debut next year, Adult Swim has revealed.

The long-awaited adaptation is set to be released in October 2022. According to a video update shared by Adult Swim yesterday (June 16), director Hiroshi Nagahama said that the project, which was announced in 2019, is still in development.

Nagahama began his address by apologising for the delay. “I wanted fans who have been waiting for Uzumaki to know that I feel truly apologetic for the delay and ask for your patience just a little more,” he said.

He clarified that the recent pandemic had affected not just their production, but the “anime industry in Japan” as a whole. The show’s production team were forced to restructure their plans, but Nagahama assured that “it’s definitely starting to come together”.

The director then provided a brief glimpse of Uzumaki’s first episode. In it, main character Kirie Goshima sets up the show with a preface into the “strange events” that have taken place in her hometown. Watch the video below.

Nagahama provided more updates after the teaser, adding that more show clips will be released over time “without revealing too much of the content”.

He also revealed that the show’s production, following the delay, has required “twice as much staff as we normally use”.

So far, only Nagahama and musician Colin Stetson have been officially attached to Uzumaki. Stetson, who has worked on horror films Hereditary and Color Out of Space, will score the show’s soundtrack.

Nagahama’s past work includes anime adaptations of manga series Mushishi and Detroit Metal City.

Uzumaki is co-produced by Production I.G USA and Adult Swim’s in-house production arm Williams Street, and will air on US television channel Toonami.